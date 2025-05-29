back to top
Community

Build Smart in Roanoke Launches Free Camp for High School Students

The Roanoke Star
May 29, 2025

Build Smart Institute Announces Free Summer Concrete Camp for High School Students

Build Smart Institute is excited to announce its first hands-on summer program designed for high school students interested in exploring careers in construction.

The Concrete Camp is scheduled for July 21 through 25, 2025, at Build Smart Institute’s training facility at 701 Gainsboro Road NW, Roanoke, VA.

“Concrete is the foundation of all construction—we walk on it, drive on it, and it’s in every building we enter,” states Stephanie Hoer, director of operations for Build Smart Institute. “Recognizing its critical role, the Concrete Camp is designed to introduce students to the fundamentals of concrete work and provide them with practical skills and insights into the construction industry. At Build Smart, we are committed to exposing young people to the diverse career pathways in the skilled trades. This is our first camp, and we look forward to creating additional opportunities in the future.”

The no-cost camp is available through a collaboration with ProCon Inc. Attending students will benefit from a customized experience led by industry experts, including Build Smart instructors. The camp is tailored for high school-aged students in Southwest Virginia who are interested in learning more about the world of concrete and the careers available to them. No prior experience is necessary.​

Key Details:

  • Dates: July 21–25, 2025
  • Location: 701 Gainsboro Road NW, Roanoke, VA
  • Cost: Free
  • Eligibility: High school-aged students
  • Capacity: Limited to 15 participants​.

Space is limited to ensure personalized instruction. Interested students are encouraged to secure their spot today!

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

