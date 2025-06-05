Washington Park Pool Celebrates Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The wait is finally over. The newly constructed Washington Park Pool will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:00 PM today, June 6. Vice Mayor McGuire, Parks and Recreation Director Cindy McFall, and other City leadership will commemorate the opening with remarks before getting their feet wet—literally—when they wade into the water to cut the ribbon and open the pool.

Children from the West End Center have been invited to take an inaugural swim after the ceremony. The pool will officially open to the public on June 7. Demolition of the old pool began in early 2023, and construction of the new one began in the summer of 2024. The new pool’s design brings amenities like a lazy river, slides, a shallow water feature area, and lap lanes that were identified as top priorities by local residents during extensive community engagement meetings.

The original pool was built in 1972 and had reached the end of its usable life. Because the pool’s former location on the north side of the park wasn’t suitable for the new design, the pool has moved to the south side of the park, close to Orange Avenue. The pool can also be easily accessed from the Lick Run Greenway.

“The old pool not only had structural issues, but it also did not have the amenities that residents were asking for,” said Katie Slusher, Construction Manager for Roanoke Parks and Recreation. Her team heard from the community that “they really wanted more of a family leisure type pool with fun things for all ages.”

With this feedback in mind, Roanoke has created a summer destination that everyone can enjoy. Admission for Washington Park Pool and Fallon Park Pool will be $3 for ages 16+, $2 for ages 5-15, and free for ages 4 and under. These fees are the same as last year.