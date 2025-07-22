That itches! A guide to canine hot spots

Summer weather can make you feel hot and sweaty, but for your dog, this season can be when allergies start to flare, resulting in hot spots.

The veterinary term for hot spots is “pyotraumatic dermatitis.” Hot spots tend to appear quickly and rapidly increase in size, which makes it important for dog owners to consult with their veterinarian.

A veterinarian can help treat the hot spot and its underlying cause before the lesion grows more painful.

What does a hot spot look like?

A hot spot appears as a red skin lesion with pus on its surface. They are itchy and often painful.

What causes hot spots?

These lesions are caused by a dog scratching or biting in response to itch, discomfort, or pain. The main primary causes are environmental allergy, fleas, flea bite allergy, and sometimes anal sac disease.

For example, an allergic dog has an ear infection (otitis). The dog will scratch excessively to try to alleviate the itch or pain inside one or both of his ears, which will produce a hot spot on his cheek. Once the dog has scratched the surface of the skin, bacteria from his skin will produce a surface infection. This will bring more itch, producing an endless cycle.

Is this lesion life-threatening?

No, but sometimes, skin lesions of hot spots can resemble those from deep infections known as pyotraumatic folliculitis and furunculosis. The skin needs to be carefully examined for the absence of signs suggestive of a deep skin infection. If this happens, it will require a different treatment approach.

So, your dog has a hot spot. What is next?

Visit a trusted veterinarian.

The veterinarian will clip the hair coat, including the surrounding area, until healthy skin can be observed.

Sometimes, these lesions are so itchy or painful that your veterinarian may recommend sedation for this step. Then, the doctor will clean and remove the debris and prescribe the local application of topical antiseptics.

In spring 2025, the new version of antimicrobial use guidelines for canine skin infections was published, which concluded that topical antimicrobial therapy is the treatment of choice for hot spots. This means that true hot spots don’t require oral antibiotics.

To alleviate the itch and pain, oral drugs such as steroids, oclacitinib, ilunocitinib, and even pain killers might be prescribed. Those will help your dog stop scratching and feeling miserable.

Can we prevent hot spots?

Absolutely! Investigating and managing the underlying primary cause (ectoparasites, allergies, anal sac disease, among others) is of paramount importance. Once these are controlled, your dog should never experience any other hot spots.

Myths and tips

Hot spots are not produced by excessive moisture. They are produced by your dog!

Environmental allergy and flea-bite allergy are more common in spring and summer.

If the hot spot is on the cheek, check for otitis. Always find the underlying cause.

If the hot spot is on the back, look for fleas.

If the hot spot is on the butt, ask your veterinarian to check the anal sacs.

This article is written by Ivan Ravera, clinical assistant professor of veterinary dermatology at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.