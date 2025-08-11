SMLCA’s Roanoke Campus Set to Open

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s Roanoke Campus will welcome its first students Wednesday, Aug. 20 as it kicks off the 2025-2026 school year.

The Roanoke Campus, located at 3230 King St. in Roanoke, is a satellite campus of SMLCA’s Moneta campuses. The Roanoke school will serve students from nine months to fifth grade. SMLCA will also provide a shuttle from Roanoke to its main campuses in Moneta for middle and high school students.

The school will have a typical school day, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Students at the Roanoke Campus will enhance their regular class offerings by also participating in art, music, and PE. The satellite school will run in conjunction with all SMLCA directives, handbook, calendar, and leadership.

“Students and parents can expect to be loved the minute they meet us,” stated SMLCA Roanoke – Lead Heidi Streetman. “Our faculty and staff are so excited to be coming to Roanoke and serve the city in this way. We have exciting classes and flexibility to add more as we go. God has already blessed us and we are looking forward to partnering with families this school year.”

Streetman said a Biblical worldview is crucial to understanding the world that God created. “It explains how God created and intended the world to be, while also helping us navigate the evil that surrounds us,” she said. “It is our mission to ‘prepare students for today, tomorrow, and eternity’ with God’s help and guidance through His Word.”

SMLCA, based out of Moneta, has grown over the past 10 years from 35 students to 600. The school strives to give children a Christ-centered education and an education that is academically rigorous to help them develop to their full potential. It offers vocational training, dual-credit courses, VHSL athletics, and the arts.

“We realized there were students that needed that preparation that could not get to Moneta, so we came to them,” said SMLCA Administrator Lincoln Bryan about opening the Roanoke Campus. “Interestingly enough there was a great facility in a part of Roanoke that we felt needed a strong Christian school option.”

Bryan said the school will provide a leadership and staff that will “love Jesus, love your family and love to teach the truth.”

For more information on the Roanoke Campus or to explore enrolling a student, call SMLCA/Roanoke at (540) 524-9151, email [email protected] or visit the school website: www.smlca.org.