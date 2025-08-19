VA Tech Expert offers tips for coping with back-to-school nerves

As summer wanes and children return to the classroom, back-to-school excitement may be overshadowed by feelings of anxiety.

Cindy Smith, director of the Children’s Emotions Lab at Virginia Tech, said uncertainty around unfamiliar situations can lead to anxiety among children.

“The uncertainty may be greater if they are entering a school that is new to them, such as kindergarten, or moving from elementary school to middle school,” Smith said.

Uncertainty about who their teachers will be, whether they will have friends in their classes or fit in with their peers, riding the bus for the first time, or even navigating to their classrooms are common stressors for children returning to school, Smith said.

New academic challenges can also contribute to feeling of anxiety, she added.

“Children may worry about being successful academically or about the amount of homework that they will have,” she said.

The best thing parents and guardians can do, Smith said, is to create a space where children feel safe sharing their feelings.

“Encouraging children to express emotions can help parents to understand how their children are feeling, and then parents can help children figure out ways to deal with their emotions,” she said.

Smith offered these tips for coping with back-to-school nerves: