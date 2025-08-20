Roanoke Chamber Hosts 2025 Civics Bee for Local Students

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the launch of the 2026 National Civics Bee®, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Hosted in partnership with The Civic Trust® of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition in Roanoke, VA will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

Middle school students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade from public, private, charter, and home schools are invited to take part in the first-round civics essay competition, opening on September 8, 2025.

After a distinguished panel of judges review the essays, the top 20 students will be selected to advance to their local competition: an in-person live event featuring two rounds of civics questions followed by a Q&A round to test their civics knowledge.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce will serve as the Region 2 host and the local competition will take place in the spring of 2026. The local finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including prizes worth at least $500 for the first-place student. Participants in the National Civics Bee® will have the chance to gain recognition for their civics knowledge and skills and compete for prestigious prizes throughout the competition.

The competition enables students to explore issues that matter to their communities, furthering their understanding of civic engagement and fostering responsible citizenship. Winners from each of the local competitions across Virginia will be invited to take part in the state finals. The first-place winner of the state finals will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. to compete for prizes worth at least $50,000 during the national championship in the Fall of 2026.

“Fostering a deep understanding of civics and government among our young students is critical to the vibrancy of democracy and civic life in America. The National Civics Bee® provides a unique platform for them to not only showcase their knowledge but also become active and engaged citizens of the future,” said Hilary Crow, vice president of civics at the U.S. Chamber Foundation.

For more information on entering the National Civics Bee® in Region 2 visit: https://roanokechamber.org/events/national-civics-bee/