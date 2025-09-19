What Hokies need to know for Saturday’s matchup against Wofford

Dear Hokies —

We’re looking forward to another exciting Saturday football game as Virginia Tech takes on Wofford at Lane Stadium! As always, let’s come together to make game day safe — as every Hokie plays an important role in creating a positive and memorable experience for all.

Game day essentials

Respect the gate: Continue to enter Gate 7 calmly — avoid pushing and running. Please walk in and up to the Student Gate respectfully.

Arrive early! Kickoff is at noon, but the gates open at 10 am. Arriving early helps ensure a smooth entry and a great seat.

Know your ticket type: Student General Admission (GA) seating — you must enter through Gate 7 to receive a wristband for the North End Zone as well as the East GA section. Students with tickets in other sections — use any other gate than Gate 7. Barcoded tickets and QR codes are not Student GA tickets and cannot be used at Gate 7. Ensure that your ticket is in Take and Go mode.

No Hokie Left Behind. Stick with your crew — arrive together, stay together, and leave together. Looking out for one another helps prevent unsafe or high-risk situations.

Ticket integrity. Using fraudulent tickets will likely result in a referral to Student Conduct. You are highly encouraged to download your ticket early (Wi-Fi near the stadium is limited). You must sit in your assigned section.

Bring your ID. The name on your ticket must match your ID.

Safety first always. Use designated walkways, follow event guidelines, and reach out to Virginia Tech police or staff if you need assistance.

Accountability matters. Unsafe behavior or public intoxication may lead to arrest. Choose the Hokie way — again, safe, spirited, and respectful!

Let’s all continue to do our part to keep game day running smoothly. Virginia Tech staff, Athletics personnel, and law enforcement are here to support a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone — please respect their guidance throughout the event. Disregarding instructions or engaging in disruptive behavior may result in disciplinary action, including referral to Student Conduct or arrest.

We’re proud of the energy and passion that Hokie Nation brings to every game. Let’s channel that spirit into positive choices that reflect our values.

Go Hokies!

Meaghan K. Davidson,

Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students