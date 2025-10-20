You REALLY Don’t Hate The Media Enough

Chapter 5,978 of “You Don’t Hate The Media Enough.”

Today’s installment features The Virginian-Pilot, Time Magazine, and CNN.

Let’s start with the local offender first, shall we?

On Saturday, the editorial board finally weighed in on the Jay Jones scandal by publishing a sniveling piece headlined: “Voters Will Render The Judgment On Jay Jones’ Fitness For Office.”

Here’s how it opened:

Virginians are rightly horrified by the despicable comments Democratic Attorney General candidate Jay Jones made in a handful of 2022 text messages recently released to the public.

In an exchange first reported by the National Review, Jones joked to former Republican Del. Carrie Coyner about murdering then-Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert and, in a follow-up phone call with Coyner, theorized about Gilbert’s wife seeing their children die so Gilbert would reconsider his political views.

There is no defense for Jones using such vile, hateful rhetoric, even in jest. The former delegate from Norfolk did not deny the exchanges and, after they were made public, took “full responsibility” for them and said he reached out directly to Gilbert to apologize to him, his wife Jennifer, and their children….

Jones JOKED? What part of the exchange suggested he was just having some fun or that the texts were sent “in jest”?

Notice how quickly the editor is to let the Norfolk son of a prominent family off the hook and accept his apology.

After those semi-strong opening sentences came a slew of paragraphs attempting to “other side” the argument, comparing Donald Trump’s bombastic quotes to Jones’ murderous ones, blah, blah, blah.

A total red herring. Jones isn’t running against Donald Trump. And last time I checked, Trump never fantasized about killing the children of his political opponents. There is no comparison.

Just how hard would it be for the newspaper to admit that Jones’s sick text messages are disqualifying?

This is the best this once-good newspaper could manage:

Jones’ apology suggests he understands his terrible mistake, but can he be trusted to bring those qualities to the attorney general’s office in greater abundance than Miyares? Voters will render their decision on Nov. 4.

This is a freaking editorial page. Editorial pages take a stand. What kind of milquetoasts work there?

It’s almost as if the editors are afraid of the local power structure that has pushed relentlessly to get Jones to Richmond.

Next on the list of media fails: Time Magazine.

After President Trump’s undeniable triumph in the Middle East and the return of all living hostages on Monday, Time was forced to put him on the magazine’s cover.

Apparently, this was the best photo they could find:

Yep, a shot taken from the ground, an angle that would make Ariana Grande look like a blimp.

Would it kill Time to present the American president in a dignified portrait?

Finally, this brings us to CNN and its in-house apologist for Middle Eastern terrorists, British-Iranian reporter Christiane Amanpour.

Here’s what that midwit with a posh accent had to say moments after their hostages reached home after more than 500 days in captivity:

Yep, she went there: The hostages were “probably treated better than the average Gazan.”

Is she nuts? Are average Gazans kept chained in tunnels for years? Forced to dig their own graves? Starved, beaten, and tortured? Kidnapped?

The reaction, even from the lefties who watch CNN, was swift and furious.

Within hours, Amanpour was forced to apologize.

Nice try, lady.

Like Jay Jones, your belated apology means nothing.

We saw what was in your heart. We also saw what was in Jones’ heart. It was dark. And disqualifying

By Kerry Dougherty, originally posted on www.kerrydougherty.com

