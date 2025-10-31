Lawson Awarded 9% Tax Credits for Roanoke Housing Development

Lawson, a leading real estate firm specializing in the development, construction, and management of affordable housing, is proud to announce it has been awarded 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) for a new affordable housing community, Williamson Reserve Apartments, in Roanoke, Virginia.

Williamson Reserve will bring 80 new high-quality, energy-efficient apartment homes to Roanoke, providing affordable housing options for individuals and families earning up to 60% of the area median income. The community represents Lawson’s second affordable multifamily development in Roanoke, following Smith Ridge Commons, a 216-unit affordable community nearing completion and set to begin accepting applications in early November.

“We’re eager to expand Lawson’s footprint in Roanoke with Williamson Reserve,” said Aaron Phipps, President and CEO of Lawson. “Earning 9% tax credits is a highly competitive process, and our team’s consistent success is a testament to Lawson’s expertise, integrity, and commitment to delivering affordable housing that strengthens communities across Virginia.”

With the Williamson Reserve award, Lawson extends a long run of successful LIHTC awards, having received credits in every round since 2011. The company’s track record underscores its reliability and deep experience in delivering successful, compliant, and impactful affordable housing developments throughout the state.

Construction on Williamson Reserve is anticipated to begin in 2026, featuring a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with modern finishes and community amenities comparable to nearby market rate apartments.

As Lawson continues to grow its affordable housing portfolio, the company is actively seeking new multifamily development sites in the Roanoke region and throughout Virginia.

“We’re looking for well-located sites that can accommodate 100 or more units and are zoned, or can be rezoned for multifamily housing,” said Will Sexauer, Senior Development Manager at Lawson. “We welcome opportunities to partner with landowners, municipalities, and community stakeholders to bring quality affordable housing to areas that need it most.”