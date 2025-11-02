DEVOTIONAL: The Road of Life

For we live by faith, not by sight. 2 Corinthians 5:7 (NIV)

Our human nature craves control and having things nailed down, but the life of faith is about, well, faith. It’s about living by what we believe, not about what we can see or touch.

Can you relate to this little story? When you think of God, do you think of a picture of the president? You recognize his face? Or do you think of God as your personal friend, with whom you have a relationship?

And if you imagined your life with Jesus as riding a tandem bike, which seat would you be in?

The Road of Life

At first, I saw God as my observer, my judge, keeping track of the things I did wrong, so as to know whether I merited heaven or hell when I die. He was out there sort of like a president. I recognized His picture when I saw it, but I really didn’t KNOW Him.

But later on, when I met Christ, it seemed as though life was rather like a bike ride, but it was a tandem bike, and I noticed Christ was in the back helping me pedal.

I don’t know just when it was that He suggested we change places, but life has not been the same since. When I had control, I knew the way. It was rather boring, but predictable. . . It was the shortest distance between two points.

But when He took the lead, He knew delightful long cuts, up mountains, and through rocky places at breakneck speeds, it was all I could do to hang on! Even though it looked like madness, He said, “Pedal!”

I worried and was anxious and asked, “Where are you taking me?” He laughed and didn’t answer, and I started to learn trust.

I forgot my boring life and entered into the adventure. And when I’d say, “I’m scared,” He’d lean back and touch my hand.

He took me to people with gifts that I needed, gifts of healing, acceptance, and joy. They gave me gifts to take on my journey, my Lord’s and mine.

And we were off again. He said, “Give the gifts away; they’re extra baggage, too much weight.” So I did, to the people we met, and I found that in giving I received, and still our burden was light.

I did not trust Him at first, in control of my life. I thought He’d wreck it, but He knows bike secrets, knows how to make it bend to take sharp corners, knows how to jump to clear high rocks, knows how to fly to shorten scary passages.

And I am learning to shut up and pedal in the strangest places, and I’m beginning to enjoy the view and the cool breeze on my face with my delightful constant companion, Jesus Christ.

And when I’m sure I just can’t do any more, He just smiles and says. . .”Pedal.”

Author Unknown

Take the next step: Have you trusted Jesus as your Lord and Savior? If you have, and if you imagine your life as a tandem bike ride, is Jesus in the front seat or back?

S.D.G./S.G.D.