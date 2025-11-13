back to top
Virginia NICA Riders Claim 25 Podiums to Close Out the Season

The Roanoke Star
November 13, 2025

Photo courtesy of Virginia NICA

Over the weekend of November 8–9, athletes and teams from 11 states competed in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) Regional Championship at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Elkton, Maryland. Each year, Eastern Regionals brings together high school athletes from participating state leagues for a championship-style weekend that highlights the best of NICA racing and community. This year’s event welcomed more than 600 student-athletes representing nearly 200 teams.

True to NICA’s mission of “more kids on bikes,” Regionals is more than a competition. The festival-style weekend featured GRiT (Girls Riding Together) programming, Teen Trail Corps stewardship activities, and a full slate of Adventure experiences. Riders and families participated in on-site skills clinics and explored an expo filled with local and national partners.

Virginia riders delivered an exceptional performance. More than 100 Virginia athletes competed across eight race fields, earning 25 podium finishes, including six of the eight overall titles—a standout showing that reflects the depth and dedication of NICA Virginia’s student-athletes.

Eastern Regionals also marked the close of the 2025 NICA Virginia season, a year that featured four race weekends and welcomed 5th-grade racers to league competition for the first time. The series showcased a diverse range of challenging and engaging courses at the Miller School of Albemarle, Monticello High School, Woodberry Forest School, and Stokesville Campground.

From the racecourse to the festival grounds, Eastern Regionals delivered an unforgettable weekend of competition, camaraderie, and community—capturing the spirit of youth mountain biking at its best.

CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

