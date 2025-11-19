Dunkin’ Foundation Awards $7,000 to Carilion Children’s Hospital

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, together with Roanoke-area Dunkin’ franchisees, this past week awarded a $7,000 grant to Carilion Children’s Hospital to bring the joy of play therapy to pediatric patients as part of its nationwide 2025 grant funding.

As part of the Foundation’s Community Impact Grant program, this funding will support Carilion Children’s Hospital’s child life area with essential play therapy resources, including coping toys, educational tools to help children understand different illnesses, and a variety of arts and crafts activities.

All donations to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which includes Carilion Children’s Hospital, directly benefit local member hospitals – funding what’s needed most. These funds support critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that ease the stress of hospital stays, and financial assistance for families facing hardship.

Funding for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is made possible through the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees, brand employees, vendor partners, and guests across the country. Funds are raised through local and national efforts, such as Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day and the Foundation’s annual “Give Joy” fundraiser, inviting guests to give back during their Dunkin’ runs through Nov. 30.

“At Dunkin’, we’re honored to support organizations like Carilion Children’s Hospital that make such a meaningful difference for kids and families in our community,” said Emilly Bartels, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, we’re proud to help bring a little joy, comfort and brighter days to children facing illness, as well as the dedicated caregivers who support them every step of the way.”