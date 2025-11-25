Mobile engagement truck meets Hokies where they are

Students most in need of a break or a chance to connect with others may feel the least able to take the time. Enter The Chillfield. The mobile programming truck created by Student Engagement and Campus Life involves campus partners to bring games, crafts, and opportunities for connection to students.

“We’re really trying to meet Hokies where they are by providing fun, unique experiences that get them to interact with new people and their friends,” Jazmyne Barron, coordinator for student experiences and engagement engineer, said.

Transforming connection through creativity

Ben Evans, associate director for student experiences and lead engagement engineer, is the mastermind behind The Chillfield. He was inspired by a George Mason University programming truck that offered safe engagement opportunities during social distancing. When Evans started working at Virginia Tech in 2023, he wanted to address post-lockdown trends of decreased student involvement with campus resources.

“When I was hired, I brought this dream to take what George Mason started and respond to the need of Virginia Tech’s campus,” he said.

Over the next several months, he developed a proposal to bring The Chillfield to life.

“James Bridgeforth, assistant vice president for Student Affairs and ExperienceVT, and my director, Heather Wagoner, took a risk on my dream because they believed in me,” he said. “The results have been far beyond what we could ever imagine.”

To date, The Chillfield has hosted over 52 events and reached over 10,000 students across the Blacksburg, Roanoke, and greater Washington, D.C., area campuses. Its mission is simple: to transform connection through creativity.

“The Chillfield heightens student experiences because students are able to pop in for an event anywhere on campus,” said Filip DeHaven, graduate assistant for student experiences. “We are at different locations at different times, so we can reach a wide range of students, regardless of their schedules.”

Barron runs The Chillfield’s programming and operations. Barron, DeHaven, and their team of six student employees bring the magic of The Chillfield to life.