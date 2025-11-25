Mobile engagement truck meets Hokies where they are

Students most in need of a break or a chance to connect with others may feel the least able to take the time. Enter The Chillfield. The mobile programming truck created by Student Engagement and Campus Life involves campus partners to bring games, crafts, and opportunities for connection to students.
“We’re really trying to meet Hokies where they are by providing fun, unique experiences that get them to interact with new people and their friends,” Jazmyne Barron, coordinator for student experiences and engagement engineer, said.
Transforming connection through creativity
Ben Evans, associate director for student experiences and lead engagement engineer, is the mastermind behind The Chillfield. He was inspired by a George Mason University programming truck that offered safe engagement opportunities during social distancing. When Evans started working at Virginia Tech in 2023, he wanted to address post-lockdown trends of decreased student involvement with campus resources.
“When I was hired, I brought this dream to take what George Mason started and respond to the need of Virginia Tech’s campus,” he said.
Over the next several months, he developed a proposal to bring The Chillfield to life.
“James Bridgeforth, assistant vice president for Student Affairs and ExperienceVT, and my director, Heather Wagoner, took a risk on my dream because they believed in me,” he said. “The results have been far beyond what we could ever imagine.”
To date, The Chillfield has hosted over 52 events and reached over 10,000 students across the Blacksburg, Roanoke, and greater Washington, D.C., area campuses. Its mission is simple: to transform connection through creativity.
“The Chillfield heightens student experiences because students are able to pop in for an event anywhere on campus,” said Filip DeHaven, graduate assistant for student experiences. “We are at different locations at different times, so we can reach a wide range of students, regardless of their schedules.”
Barron runs The Chillfield’s programming and operations. Barron, DeHaven, and their team of six student employees bring the magic of The Chillfield to life.
Bringing community together
When campus partners want to collaborate for an event, they reach out to Barron and her team, who create a Chillfield experience tailored to their needs. With a year of experience under their belt, The Chillfield team has a growing list of crafts and games to offer partners, such as press patch hats and tote bags, wood burning, painting, yard games, and Mario Kart. Barron said student employees have been essential for creative event planning.
“We’re really trying to experiment and try new things,” said Barron. “I love when a partner asks, ‘What do you think?’ And I’m like, ‘Let me see what my students can come up with, because they come up with some really cool, new ideas.’ It’s so much fun.”
Megan Andreasen, a student employee, said her favorite part of working for The Chillfield is seeing the way it brings the campus community together.
“People feel more comfortable meeting others when they’re doing something they enjoy and can bond over, which I think is really valuable given this is such a large university,” said Andreasen. “It makes the community feel more tight-knit.”
Colin Peters, another student employee, noted the positive impact he has seen The Chillfield have on busy students.
“Even after spending just a short time there to decompress, students often leave with noticeably improved morale,” said Peters. “Those who regularly attend our events show enthusiasm and excitement to participate, which highlights the uplifting environment we strive to create.”
Last spring, The Chillfield’s first full semester in business, it had over 15 events. This fall, its 27 events have reached almost 6,000 students. Barron’s goal for this year was to collaborate with 10 new campus partners, and she reached it in just the first semester.
Not a food truck — a fun truck
“We’ve grown very quickly, and I hope we can continue on with this momentum,” Barron said.
As The Chillfield team begins its second year, members are planning new partnerships and modifications to the truck, such as a better back up camera and accessible storage spaces. Evans and Barron also are looking forward to presenting about The Chillfield at the 2026 NASPA conference for other student affairs professional in Kansas City, Missouri.
One of Barron’s long-term goals is to increase student familiarity with the truck.
“Right now, as we see students, they love to ask if we’re a food truck,” said Barron. “One of my goals is to not be asked that. We say, ‘No, we’re a fun truck.’ If you see us, something free and fun is most likely happening, and you should check it out.”
To learn more about The Chillfield, visit the website, follow them on social media, and look for upcoming events on GobblerConnect.
If you want The Chillfield at your next event, fill out the collaboration form.
By Margaret Kovick