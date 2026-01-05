Class Project Grows Into Lasting Food Access Effort in Roanoke

Etta Hanlon didn’t expect a class assignment to blossom into a sustained community partnership addressing food insecurity in Roanoke. But one home-visit story — a family receiving excellent health care but struggling to find consistent meals — shifted the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine student’s focus and set a new partnership in motion.

The medical school’s Boots on the Ground course gets first-year medical students out into the community to better understand Roanoke’s diverse needs. Students are tasked with identifying a local need and then designing a way to meet it. As Hanlon and classmates Blaire Barton and Colby Mallett began looking at hunger in the region, they saw an opportunity to make a tangible, ongoing difference.

“Blaire had volunteered on a home health visit with the Children’s Health Improvement Partnership [CHIP] and noticed that while families received excellent health resources, there wasn’t consistent food support,” Hanlon said. “She recognized the gap and suggested we connect CHIP with Feeding Southwest Virginia.”

That observation became the foundation for a partnership between CHIP of Roanoke Valley and Feeding Southwest Virginia, the region’s largest hunger-relief organization. Together, they launched a pilot program that provides Healthy Choice Food Boxes to families during CHIP’s home visits. Filled with nutritious, shelf-stable foods, the boxes give families year-round access to food rather than just seasonal or one-time assistance.

For Hanlon, sustainability was the priority from day one.

“Creating a sustainable partnership meant building something that would continue beyond the time frame of a single school project,” she said. “Instead of organizing a one-time food delivery, we were committed to designing something that was consistent and could benefit families on an ongoing basis. We wanted it to be consistent and to create a structure that future classes could build on.”