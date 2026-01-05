Shockwave Therapy Helps Roanoke Dog Regain Mobility and Quality of Life

Signs of progress

Caplan saw the difference at home. The dog who once struggled to rise in the morning now runs to greet her. The stiffness that used to linger through the day has disappeared. And those walks along mountain trails? They’ve stretched to three miles.

“She’s doing so much better on the steps. She has more confidence as well,” Caplan said. “She’s not stiff in the mornings, she gets up, and she runs around. I get home, and she comes out to greet me, and she does zoomies in the yard.”

Between shockwave sessions, Marley continues with underwater treadmill work, therapeutic laser, balance exercises, and other rehabilitation techniques. Caplan follows up with home exercises. The combination has given Marley months of improved quality of life — and counting.

The shockwave benefits lasted about six months before Marley needed another round of treatment. When the second series produced even more improvement, Bliss knew the therapy was working precisely as intended.

“She was saying stuff like, ‘She’s just so energetic. She wants to go on these really long walks. She’s still asking to go on hikes, and just her energy level was amazing,'” Bliss said.

Not for every dog

Not every patient is a candidate for shockwave therapy and keep in mind that there are different models and options for this kind of treatment. The equipment can be loud, can be uncomfortable, and requires trust between the animal and the practitioner. It is still an option for some patients if they can be sedated. Bliss typically introduces it only after a patient has become comfortable during rehabilitation — a process that can take weeks or months.

But for senior dogs whose owners can’t commit to frequent visits, shockwave offers a practical solution: three or four treatments, then months of relief before the next session.

For Caplan, the donor-funded equipment has meant watching her best friend reclaim the life that arthritis was taking away.

Green Hill Park in Salem, with its paved greenway and gentle elevation changes, has become their regular destination. The geese, the other dogs, the simple pleasure of being outside together — all of it possible again.

“The thing that I think has made the most difference as far as what we do in therapy is actually shockwave,” Caplan said. “It was like having a much younger dog back. It was truly, truly incredible.”

Marley, for her part, has developed her own rehabilitation routine. She arrives eager, works through her exercises, and accepts Bliss’s treats — until she decides she wants something better.

“The most ridiculous thing that Marley does is she knows that Flori has plenty of really great treats here, but I also bring her extra treats because she is very particular,” Caplan said. “And so she’ll come in, and she’ll do exercises with Flori and eat her treats, and then she’ll get tired of them, and she will walk over to my bag of treats and just stand there and bark at it until she gets something else to eat.”

“I’m so grateful to Flori,” Caplan said. “She has made such a difference in Marley’s life, and it has just been such a joy to get to come here and hang out with her and know that it really has been such a positive thing.”

By Andrew Mann