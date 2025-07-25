Virginia’s Blue Ridge Shines at MTB Nationals and Boise Twilight

As the final day of U.S. Mountain Bike Nationals wrapped up, I found myself unexpectedly emotional. Hosting this incredible event just miles from my front door—on trails I ride and hike often—was truly special. From the diverse terrain at Carvins Cove, to the electric energy at Elmwood Park, to the rooted singletrack at Explore Park (a personal favorite), the courses captured the heart and soul of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Huge thanks to Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and all the partners, patrons, and volunteers who brought this championship to life. The energy was nonstop, and while there’s always room to grow, the lessons from this year will only strengthen what’s to come.

The intensity of the week felt just like a major race block: total focus, constant motion, and deep community connection. Friends came to town, and when they left, I realized just how much their presence meant. It reminded me how powerful and supportive the cycling community truly is.

With more than 2,400 athletes and their families in town, I hope this event left a lasting impact—both economically and emotionally. Maybe a young girl or boy watched the racing and felt inspired to explore the outdoors on foot or on two wheels. From professionals to 11-year-olds to masters in their 70s, it was a celebration of sport and community. I’m so grateful to have been part of it. Thank you for reminding me why I do this

The team has concluded racing in California, Colorado and Idaho and now pivot to Illinois for Chicago Grit. Lots of racing still to come!

Lighting Up the Night: Boise Twilight Domination

The powerhouse trio of Marlies Mejias, Sofia Arreola, and Rylee McMullen closed out a two-week racing block in spectacular fashion at the iconic Boise Twilight, a marquee stop on the American Criterium Cup. From the gun, Rylee animated the race with a bold solo attack, staying off the front for the first third and racking up primes while forcing the field to chase. As the race heated up, Sofia and Marlies went to work, combining forces to scoop up 13 of the 16 available primes. With three laps to go, Sofia launched a perfectly timed move, snatching the Gambler’s Prime and holding strong for an emphatic solo win. Marlies stormed the bunch sprint to claim second, while Rylee rounded out the team’s dominant performance in fifth.

“It’s always fun coming to Boise—this used to be our team’s hometown race, so it holds a special place for us. We had a lot of fun out there and decided to mix things up a bit. Rylee launched early and really set the tone, which gave Marlies and me a bit of breathing room on our tired track legs. We scooped up a bunch of primes, and then I went all-in with a long-range solo attack. I managed to hold it to the line, with Marlies charging in for second and Rylee finishing strong in fifth. It was a full team effort, and such a fun way to close out the race block.” – Sofia Arreola

Enormous thanks to Bill and Sonia Crum for their generous hospitality, Kristin Armstrong for her invaluable support, and Cathy and Alex Kim for keeping fans tuned in with Instagram Live. A special shoutout to Mike Cooley for his dedication to making this race a highlight of the calendar.

Sofia Arreola (MEX) UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Marlies Mejías (CUB) UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Makala MacPherson (USA) CCB Levine Andrea Cyr (USA) Fount Cycling Rylee McMullen (NZL) UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

McMullen leads the American Criterium Cup Sprint Competition

Rylee McMullen leads the ACC Sprint competition, Marlies was the previous leader. With her early race solo breakaway, Rylee scooped up the points. The next ACC race will be Chicago Grit where Olivia Cummins is racing and Rylee will join her for a few days.

“First time racing Boise Twilight and it really lived up to the hype, it was such a fun atmosphere! Was super cool having my parents there all the way from New Zealand watching as well. I ended up off the front for a long stretch and took the mid-race ACC sprint. Bit of confusion around the points for the jersey in the end, but we kept it within the team, and it’ll be nice to wear it in Chicago this weekend. Really proud of our little trio racing so seamlessly together again.” – Rylee McMullen

Summer Slam III – Velo Sports Center, Carson, California

Global Talent, Gritty Racing + Growth: Capping off World-Class Track Racing

The team wrapped up the third and final race set for us of the UCI Summer Slam series with invaluable experience and hard-earned lessons. Facing world-class competition, nearly every event required qualifiers, creating intense, focused race days—with some riders tackling up to seven races in a single day. The team embraced each opportunity to sharpen skills, build race fitness, and test strategies under pressure. The level of competition elevated everyone’s game, and the sheer volume of racing pushed both mental and physical limits.

A huge thank you to Travis Smith and the Velo Sports Center for hosting this world-class series and providing points opportunities against an international field. This block has been instrumental in preparing our riders for the next phase of Olympic development and international racing.