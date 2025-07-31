Social Security Anniversary Celebration Events to Be Held in Roanoke

More than 1.6 million Virginians rely on Social Security to pay their bills, and AARP Virginia is holding several events in Roanoke to celebrate the program’s 90th anniversary.

On August 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act. This year marks the 90th anniversary of that landmark legislation, and with that anniversary comes recognition of the value that Social Security brings to Americans everywhere.

“At AARP, we’re celebrating the success of Social Security as a lifeline to millions of Americans,” said AARP Virginia State President Joyce Williams, a Roanoke resident. “We’re also doubling down on what we’ve done for more than 60 years: fighting to protect and strengthen the Social Security Americans have earned through a lifetime of hard work.”

In Roanoke, AARP Virginia will kick off the celebration with a news conference and ice cream social in collaboration with the Local Office on Aging at 1:30 p.m. August 14. The event will be held at the LOA’s Center for Health and Wellness, 4902 Frontage Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA 24019. The news conference will include remarks from LOA and AARP representatives. Local elected officials have also been invited. Attendees will be treated to free cake and ice cream and have the opportunity to play Social Security Plinko for prizes (while supplies last) and contribute to a listening post on how the program is important to them. Props for photos will be provided for sharing on social media.

At 7 p.m. August 14, AARP will illuminate the Jupiter Rocket at the Virginia Museum of Transportation as part of the Skyline Salute, a nationwide tribute honoring Social Security’s 90th anniversary. Area residents can drive by Roanoke’s Jupiter Rocket after dark as it is lit up in red and white to honor the anniversary of Social Security beginning at sunset on the evening of August 14. It will remain illuminated until 11 p.m. The Skyline Salute is part of AARP’s national effort to mark 90 years since Social Security was signed into law in 1935. Red and white lights will shine in cities across the country, symbolizing decades of trust and reliability.

On August 23, AARP will celebrate Social Security during Grandparents Day at the Virginia Museum of Transportation from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can play Social Security Plinko for prizes and contribute to the Social Security listening post. This event will feature historical displays, special activities for kids, live music and food available for purchase on-site. AARP Virginia will treat attendees to free ice cream, and the first 200 grandchildren through the doors will receive a free AARP backpack. Grandparents receive free admission for this event when accompanied by a grandchild. Regular museum admission fees apply for all others. Please visit vmt.org for more information.

Nearly 22,000 residents of the city of Roanoke receive Social Security payments, pumping $420.2 million into the city’s economy each year. In Roanoke County, 24,735 residents receive payments, contributing $559.9 million to the local economy.

Upcoming Social Security events:

💻August 5 — 90 Years of Social Security (webinar): Explore the history of the program in commemoration of Social Security’s 90th anniversary. They will also discuss AARP’s significant advocacy role in protecting and defending Social Security. Sign up at https://events.aarp.org/SS0805 .

🌃August 5 — National Night Out in Roanoke : See AARP volunteers at National Night Out to get free resources and play Social Security Plinko to win a prize (while supplies last)!

🍨August 14 — Get the Scoop on Social Security in Roanoke : They will be at the Local Office on Aging sharing about how AARP is working to protect and strengthen Social Security to ensure it’s there, not only for older Americans today but for our kids and grandkids tomorrow. Register to attend , then drop by any time between 1:30-3:30 p.m. to receive a scoop of ice cream, on us! Registration required. Please note: Participation is free and open to all; AARP membership is not required. Sign up at https://events.aarp.org/scooproa .

🚀 August 14 — Jupiter Rocket Illumination for Social Security : AARP will illuminate the Jupiter Rocket as part of the Skyline Salute, a nationwide tribute honoring Social Security’s 90th anniversary, from 7 – 11 p.m.

✈️ August 23 — Grandparents Day at the Virginia Museum of Transportation : Attendees can play Social Security Plinko for prizes (while supplies last). Grandparents receive free admission for this event when accompanied by a grandchild. Regular museum admission fees apply for all others. Please visit vmt.org for more information.

Social Security is vital to area residents and the local economy:

In the city of Roanoke, 14,635 retired workers, 3,990 disabled workers, 1,475 surviving spouses of deceased workers and 1,470 children receive Social Security. The average monthly payment to a city retiree is $1,797 while disabled workers receive an average of $1,345.

There are 19,385 retired workers receiving Social Security in Roanoke County, along with 2,460 disabled workers, 1,720 surviving spouses and 1,170 children. The average payment to county retirees is $2,002 while disabled workers receive an average of $1,624.

For nine decades, Social Security has been a stable and reliable foundation of retirement security for millions of Americans. Nearly one in five Virginia residents receives Social Security payments, injecting $35.2 billion into the state’s economy every year. More than 1.2 million retired Virginians receive Social Security, along with more than 181,000 disabled workers, more than 128,000 surviving spouses of deceased workers and more than 89,000 children.

Without Social Security, nearly 37% of Virginians age 65 and older would live in poverty, and 39% of Virginians over 65 rely upon Social Security for at least 50% of their income. For 21% of Virginians 65-plus, Social Security makes up at least 90% of their income. The average Social Security payment to retired workers in Virginia is $1,985 per month, with the average disabled worker payment at $1,551.

AARP Virginia is hosting events celebrating Social Security’s 90th anniversary across the state. Visit https://www.aarp.org/SSVA to learn more.