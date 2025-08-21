Member One Contribute $75,000 to Kids Square Children’s Museum Education Program

Through a financial contribution totaling $75,000 over the next five years, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division will sponsor a mobile outreach program focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) education for elementary school-aged students in the Roanoke Valley.

The sponsorship will support the work of Kids Square Children’s Museum and its Kids Square Express program, which offer a hands-on learning experience for children focused on STEAM programming and play-based learning opportunities. The traveling education program brings learning opportunities to schools, daycare centers, public libraries, and community events across the area. As part of the sponsorship, Virginia Credit Union will add an age-appropriate financial education module to the programming.

“What an exciting opportunity to support the fantastic work of Kids Square Children’s Museum,” said Cherry Dale, VACU’s Senior Vice President of Financial Education. “At VACU and Member One, two critical focus areas for our community engagement work are children’s well-being and financial education. Through this partnership, we’re supporting a unique learning opportunity for elementary school students that could open a world of career possibilities while also providing real-world lessons to kids on being smarter about money and how they spend it, save it, and share it.”

The Kids Square Express was launched during the pandemic as a means of reaching children with engaging learning opportunities while attendance at the Kids Square Children’s Museum in downtown Roanoke was limited due to pandemic-related mandates. Last year, the Kids Square Express program reached 2,000 children.

“We are incredibly grateful to Virginia Credit Union for its investment in our mission. This generous sponsorship ensures that children across the Roanoke Valley, regardless of location or circumstance, have access to hands-on STEAM learning,” said Felicia Branham, Kids Square Children’s Museum Executive Director. “With the addition of a dedicated financial literacy module, this support elevates our impact, helping to build a strong foundation for every child’s future.”

Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division reached more than 57,000 K-12 students in 2024 through financial education initiatives and programs. Reaching young people with personal finance lessons is critical to ensuring their lifelong success in managing money. To learn more about our financial education resources for students, visit vacu.org/financial-success-for-kids