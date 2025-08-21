Student perfects his balancing act while fighting fires and cheering on the Hokies

Danny Wells stays busy.

“I just take it day-by-day and try to survive it,” Wells said. “It’s fun and I love it.”

Not only has Wells, a senior sustainable biomaterials major, been a Virginia Tech cheerleader since the beginning of his collegiate career, but he is also he is also a member of the Citizen-Leader Track within the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and a wildland firefighter.

Wells was one of the cheer captains for the 2024-25 season and enjoyed helping his teammates grow as individuals and athletes.

“Danny did a great job last year of really taking the role of our only junior captain,” said Josh Larrick, head spirit coach. “He really took that responsibility to guide his teammates and push them all while still pushing himself.”

Wells said cheerleading has led to him developing long-lasting friendships within Virginia Tech and at schools across the country.

“I love it,” Wells said. “It’s definitely given me a community in and outside of the school.”