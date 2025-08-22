back to top
Blue Hills Golf Course Hosts $250,000 Hole-in-One Challenge

The Roanoke Star
August 22, 2025

United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge (UWVBR) and the Western Virginia Water Authority (Authoirty) collaborated with Altec Industries to present an exciting fundraising opportunity to support Virginia’s Blue Ridge region. Ten local amateur golfers will each attempt to make a holein-one at Blue Hills Golf Course. If someone sinks that shot, they can win $250,000.

For over twenty years, the Western Virginia Water Authority has hosted an annual golf tournament to kick-off our employee campaign to support the community and our customers through United Way. This year, with support from Altec Industries, the Star City Golf Shoot-Out feature was added to generate more excitement around the event and increase the donations that UWVBR invests back into our community.

“The Water Authority appreciates our partnership with United Way using golf events to raise funds for critical needs in our community, and we are excited to add a unique and exciting event like the Star City Golf Shoot-Out” said Scott Shirley, Chief Operating Officer Water Quality and Authority Golf Tournament Chairman.

Names were drawn from all tickets sold at our annual golf tournament in early August, and ten lucky qualifiers were selected to compete in the Star City Golf Shoot-Out Saturday, August 23 at Blue Hills Golf Course in Roanoke, VA. Starting at 5pm, each golfer will take one shot from 165 yards to try and get a hole-in-one on Hole #1 of Blue Hills. All funds raised from this event will advance the UWVBR mission to tackle our region’s most pressing challenges – access to quality affordable childcare, workforce development, and community health – by connecting people seeking assistance to the resources and organizations that can help.

Abby Hamilton, President and CEO of UWVBR, shares: “We’re grateful to the Water Authority and Altec Industries for making this unique event possible and for bringing our community together in such a fun way. At the end of the day, that excitement turns into real opportunities—and brighter futures—for families right here at home.”

