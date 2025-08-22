Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to Host Second Annual Safe Community Fair

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the return of the Safe Community Fair, a family-friendly event dedicated to promoting safety, connection, and well-being across the City of Roanoke.

This year’s fair will also raise critical funds for Project Lifesaver, a nationally recognized program that helps locate and rescue individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to wandering. The Safe Community Fair is free and open to the public, offering activities and resources for all ages.

Highlights include:

Craft Show: Shop from local artisans and vendors.

Community & Service Providers: Connect with organizations offering resources, programs, and support.

Project Lifesaver Demonstration: Learn how the technology works and how it helps save lives.

50/50 Raffle: A chance to win while supporting a meaningful cause.

Car Show ($20 Registration Fee): Featuring law enforcement vehicles alongside classic cars, trucks, and bikes. Participants can register the same day. Trophies will be awarded across multiple categories.

Music & Entertainment: DJ Flex will provide music throughout the day.

Food & Refreshments: Hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be available.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Location: Berglund Center (E) Parking Lot, 710 Williamson Road NE, Roanoke, VA