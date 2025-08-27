Blue Ridge Twenty28: Stars & Stripes Stacked at U.S National Track Championships

As I head back to Roanoke, Virginia, I’m reflecting on an incredible couple of weeks back on the track. Not many know this, but twenty years ago we started as a regional squad at the Hellyer Velodrome in San Jose, CA. By our third year we’d grown into a UCI track trade team and were chasing World Cups —a formative, unforgettable adventure.

Returning to our velodrome roots felt right—and the team delivered in a big way. At the U.S. Elite Track National Championships, Olivia Cummins, Bethany Ingram, and Anna Hicks combined for seven Stars & Stripes jerseys. Extraordinary.

Without a doubt, the strongest track debut I’ve ever seen came from Anna Hicks—a solo masterclass in the Scratch Race and a commanding Points Race where she stacked sprints and lapped the field twice. She competed in her first Individual pursuit and won it, then slotted into the team pursuit where the team set a new track record. “Track nationals was such a fun experience to try new things and learn a new discipline. The community around track is very uplifting and supportive! Commented Hicks. “ I love that track racing allows you to watch and support your friends and teammates while also focusing on your events. I am looking forward to gaining more experience racing on the track.”

Bethany took a big step forward with silver in the Elimination and scratch and a solid 5th in her first Kilo.And Olivia, who got back on the track for her team during her year off from track racing, reminded everyone who she is—Elite & U23 Omnium national champion, silver in the Scratch, and of course gold in the Team Pursuit alongside Anna, Bethany, and guest rider Stephanie Lawrence from Star Track.

Track racing is mostly individual, but our athletes showed real maturity—lifting each other up between events, sharing notes, and staying present for one another. That spirit really shines when they do get to line up together in the Team Pursuit: riding for each other, not just with each other.

I’m proud of the performances—and even prouder of the growth. Huge thanks to our supporters and everyone who cheered us on; this track community is special, collaborative, and generous. Thank you, Jennifer, for the words of wisdom (and much-needed coffee!), and Chloé for the cheers and the Indian food. 🙌

We’ve got a few more stops before we wrap the season: Gateway Cup (St. Louis, MO), Maryland Cycling Classic (UCI 1.1, Baltimore, MD), Bucks County Classic (Doylestown, PA), and GP Gatineau (UCI 1.1—Road Race, Time Trial, and Criterium, Gatineau, Canada.) and of course the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge annual meeting!

2025 Elite/U23 National Track Champions x 7

Elite Omnium National Champion: Olivia Cummins

Elite Scratch National Champion: Anna Hicks

U23 Omnium National Champion: Olivia Cummins

U23 Scratch National Champion: Olivia Cummins

Elite Individual Pursuit National Champion: Anna Hicks

Elite Points Race National Champion: Anna Hicks

Elite Team Pursuit National Champions:

Olivia Cummins, Bethany Ingram, Anna Hicks, Stephanie Lawrence

Women’s Points Race: Hicks goes all-in, Ingram seals the podium

Seventeen riders, 60 laps, and nonstop chess. Anna Hicks (Boulder, Colo.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) took control early—snagging the fifth sprint, then stacking points by winning the sixth, seventh, and tenth. She doubled down by taking two laps on the field and never looked back, claiming the national title with 66 points.

Behind, it came down to the wire for silver. Stephanie Lawrence (Colorado Springs, Colo.; Star Track) and Laurel Rathbun (Encinitas, Calif.; L39ION of Los Angeles) were tied going into the final dash; Lawrence won the last sprint to lock in second with 24 points. Our own Bethany Ingram (Columbia, S.C.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) threw down for 6 points on the final sprint to secure bronze with 16 points. Rue Tomko (Bellevue, Wash.; Jerry Baker Juniors) earned the U23 Stars & Stripes.

“I was excited for the points race after winning the points event in the Omnium. As soon as the race started I could feel the entire field marking me, knowing I would likely try and go off the front as I had in all the previous events. Knowing they would try to stop it and/or go with me. I had to be smart as well as strong to pull off my race plan. I sent some early attacks to keep the race fast, snagging early points and then setting myself up to attack and go solo. I was able to go off the front for ~20 laps, taking points on 4 sprints and eventually lapping the field. In the final laps I was able to lap the field once again for a second +20 points. I really enjoy the excitement and tactics of the points race.” – Anna Hicks

Results — Women’s Points Race

Anna Hicks (Boulder, Colo.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) Stephanie Lawrence (Colorado Springs, Colo.; Star Track) Bethany Ingram (Columbia, S.C.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

Women’s Elimination Race: fireworks to close out the day

We closed Day 3 with the always-chaotic Elimination—16 riders, constant pressure, last wheel out each lap. After a heavy few days, Anna Hicks (Boulder, Colo.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) bowed out early. Stephanie Lawrence (Colorado Springs, Colo.; Star Track) kept her nerve and uncorked a decisive sprint to take the national title. Our own Bethany Ingram (Columbia, S.C.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) rode brilliantly to silver—despite a small tactical misread in the final half-lap—and Morgan James (Costa Mesa, Calif.; Velo Club La Grange) claimed bronze. Shoutout to Kat Kendall (Manhattan Beach, Calif.; Ironfly/iCademy Junior Development), who earned the U23 Stars and Stripes.

“I’ve been working hard to improve my elimination all year, so being able to put the learning into practice this week was a huge win for me. In the standalone elimination, I tried to stay out of trouble early on and eventually took to the front for a few laps to stay safe. I had never been in a “match sprint” situation before, so I definitely wish I did a few things differently in the end, but I’m proud of the improvements I’ve made in this race and hope to build on them through the rest of the year.” – Bethany Ingram

Results — Women’s Elimination

Gold: Stephanie Lawrence (Colorado Springs, Colo.; Star Track)

Silver: Bethany Ingram (Columbia, S.C.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

Bronze: Morgan James (Costa Mesa, Calif.; Velo Club La Grange)

Women’s Team Pursuit: fastest in quali, finished it with a catch

We set the tone early—top qualifiers in 4:26.292—with a deliberately controlled ride to keep the legs fresh for the evening. In the final, the quartet of Olivia Cummins, Anna Hicks, Bethany Ingram, with Stephanie Lawrence stepping in for Emily Ehrlich, lined up against Bates/James/Pattishall/Rutecki and went to work. Six laps in, we made the catch to seal it and pull on the Stars and Stripes.

Results — Women’s Team Pursuit

Gold: Olivia Cummins (Fort Collins, Colo.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28), Anna Hicks (Boulder, Colo.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28), Bethany Ingram (Columbia, S.C.; UCI CTW: Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28), Stephanie Lawrence (Colorado Springs, Colo.; Star Track)

“Racing team pursuit was a great way to finish up the week at track nationals. We put together a solid first ride to claim the fastest qualifying time. In the final we planned to go out quick to catch the other team and managed to do so just after 2km. It was fun getting to race team pursuit again, and I’m looking forward to racing TP with the Twenty28 girls again in the future! – Bethany Ingram