Food Truck Thursday Is Back at Walrond Park Thursday, September 4

The Roanoke Star
August 27, 2025

Roanoke County welcomes back Food Truck Thursday to Walrond Park on Thursday, September 4 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

In addition to mouthwatering food, attendees can take in the peaceful surroundings of this scenic park. While seating will be available, feel free to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy the park your way.

Food Vendors for 9/4:

• Bootleg BBQ

• Hangrcy

• Kerstin’s Kitchen

• Get Glazed

Mark your calendars for the remaining Food Truck Thursday events this fall:

• September 18 – Roanoke County Administration Building

• October 2 – Green Hill Park

This culinary event takes place at Walrond Park, which is located at 6824 Walrond Dr., Roanoke, VA 24019.

Blue Ridge Twenty28: Stars & Stripes Stacked at U.S National Track Championships

