Food Truck Thursday Is Back at Walrond Park Thursday, September 4

Roanoke County welcomes back Food Truck Thursday to Walrond Park on Thursday, September 4 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
In addition to mouthwatering food, attendees can take in the peaceful surroundings of this scenic park. While seating will be available, feel free to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy the park your way.
Food Vendors for 9/4:
• Bootleg BBQ
• Hangrcy
• Kerstin’s Kitchen
• Get Glazed
Mark your calendars for the remaining Food Truck Thursday events this fall:
• September 18 – Roanoke County Administration Building
• October 2 – Green Hill Park
This culinary event takes place at Walrond Park, which is located at 6824 Walrond Dr., Roanoke, VA 24019.