Hokies open the season Sunday against No. 13 South Carolina

Game details

Virginia Tech opens its season Sunday afternoon against No. 13 South Carolina in the Aflac Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The gates open at 1 p.m. and the game kicks off at 3 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN, or fans can listen to the game on more than 40 different radio affiliates within the Virginia Tech Sports Network.

The Hokies went 6-7 last season, including two losses in overtime, while South Carolina finished 9-4.

Plot twist

The game features an interesting subplot as South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is the son of former longtime legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, who coached the Hokies from 1987-2015 before his retirement. Shane Beamer attended Virginia Tech, played wide receiver for his father from 1995-99, and worked for his father as a member of the Hokies’ staff from 2011-15.

In addition, Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry served as a graduate assistant on Frank Beamer’s staff from 1995-97.

The elder Beamer, a 2018 inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame who led the Hokies to 23 consecutive bowl games and seven conference championships, will be in attendance and is scheduled to deliver the invocation before kickoff.

“This is going to be one game that I don’t care how it goes,” Frank Beamer said recently on the Level Seven podcast. “I’m going to be a little bit happy and a little bit sad.”

“I’m going to sit with a lot of pride in both schools and feel good about both schools,” he continued. “Both coaches have been on my staff, and I’m proud of both of them. Really good leaders. Really at the top of the class as far as college football coaches. I think we’re in for a great game.”

Players to watch

On offense, Kyron Drones returns for a third season at quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder missed three games with injuries last season, but despite that, he threw for 1,5652 yards and 10 touchdowns, with six interceptions. A healthy Drones showed his potential in 2023 when he threw for 2,084 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“Just being more consistent and more explosive,” Drones said at ACC Media Kickoff when asked what he wants to see out of the offense this season. “My job is to get the ball to playmakers and let them go make plays for me.”

On defense, Jaden Keller anchors the unit. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker led the team with 83 tackles a year ago, including 21.5 tackles for a loss, and two fumble recoveries.