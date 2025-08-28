Hokies open the season Sunday against No. 13 South Carolina

Game details
Virginia Tech opens its season Sunday afternoon against No. 13 South Carolina in the Aflac Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The gates open at 1 p.m. and the game kicks off at 3 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN, or fans can listen to the game on more than 40 different radio affiliates within the Virginia Tech Sports Network.
The Hokies went 6-7 last season, including two losses in overtime, while South Carolina finished 9-4.
Plot twist
The game features an interesting subplot as South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is the son of former longtime legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, who coached the Hokies from 1987-2015 before his retirement. Shane Beamer attended Virginia Tech, played wide receiver for his father from 1995-99, and worked for his father as a member of the Hokies’ staff from 2011-15.
In addition, Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry served as a graduate assistant on Frank Beamer’s staff from 1995-97.
The elder Beamer, a 2018 inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame who led the Hokies to 23 consecutive bowl games and seven conference championships, will be in attendance and is scheduled to deliver the invocation before kickoff.
“This is going to be one game that I don’t care how it goes,” Frank Beamer said recently on the Level Seven podcast. “I’m going to be a little bit happy and a little bit sad.”
“I’m going to sit with a lot of pride in both schools and feel good about both schools,” he continued. “Both coaches have been on my staff, and I’m proud of both of them. Really good leaders. Really at the top of the class as far as college football coaches. I think we’re in for a great game.”
Players to watch
On offense, Kyron Drones returns for a third season at quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder missed three games with injuries last season, but despite that, he threw for 1,5652 yards and 10 touchdowns, with six interceptions. A healthy Drones showed his potential in 2023 when he threw for 2,084 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“Just being more consistent and more explosive,” Drones said at ACC Media Kickoff when asked what he wants to see out of the offense this season. “My job is to get the ball to playmakers and let them go make plays for me.”
On defense, Jaden Keller anchors the unit. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker led the team with 83 tackles a year ago, including 21.5 tackles for a loss, and two fumble recoveries.
New faces galore
The Virginia Tech football staff brought in 30 transfers in the offseason to rebuild the roster. Two to note include Terion Stewart, a running back who transferred from Bowling Green, and Ben Bell, a defensive end who transferred from Texas State.
A 222-pounder, Stewart rushed for 898 yards and six touchdowns for Bowling Green in 2024 and will be counted on to replace Bhayshul Tuten, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the Hokies last season.
Bell, a 235-pounder, played in just four games last season because of injuries. He finished with 13 tackles, including six for a loss, and 3 1/2 sacks. In 2023, he had 57 tackles, including 16 for a loss, and 10 sacks.
Staff newcomers
Virginia Tech’s coaching staff features two new coordinators this season. Pry hired Philip Montgomery as the offensive coordinator after Tyler Bowen left to take a position at Ohio State. Montgomery spent last season as the co-offensive coordinator of the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions.
Pry tabbed Sam Siefkes to guide the defense. Siefkes has spent the past four seasons in the NFL, including the pass two as the linebackers coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
“I’m very pleased with Phil and Sam,” Pry said. “Those guys have done a tremendous job. It’s not easy to come in new. Both of those guys came in with some fresh ideas, some structure changes, with a staff that was already in place. You’ve got to coach the coaches before you can dive into the players. They’ve both done a tremendous job.”