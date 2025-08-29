Roanoke County Schools Host Fall Meetings on Digital Safety and Student Mental Health

Roanoke County Public Schools is encouraging parents to attend four important community meetings this fall concerning student safety and mental health issues.

Three meetings, in cooperation with the Partnership for Community Wellness, will be held concerning the dangers of cellphone use among elementary, middle and high school students. Today’s digital world is full of threats including dangerous apps disguised as harmless games, online predators, social media addiction, and relentless cyberbullying. Parents will learn exactly what to look for — and how they can fight back with powerful tools and expert-backed strategies to reclaim control over their child’s digital life and guard their mental and emotional health in a tech-driven world.

Excessive device use is rewiring young brains, disrupting sleep, fueling anxiety, and lowering academic success. The damage is happening now — and it’s deeper than most parents realize.

September 17 at William Byrd High School

October 13 at Northside High School

November 18 at Cave Spring High School

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

“Social media is having a disastrous impact on our students, from cyberbullying to predators and more” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “We strongly recommend parents wait until at least eighth grade, or later, before allowing their children to have a smartphone and access to social media. There are many online dangers, and we want to make sure our students are safe,” Dr. Nicely said.

On September 22 at 6 p.m., parents also are encouraged to attend a community meeting at Northside High School to talk about suicide prevention.

Parents and caregivers play a powerful role in protecting young lives and will learn more about how to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health struggles in children. We will review the risk factors that may increase a child’s vulnerability, steps parents can take to strengthen their child’s mental and emotional well-being, and support services available through their child’s school and local community.

“We continue to be in the midst of a mental health crisis,” said Dr. Shawn Hughes, director of school counseling for Roanoke County Public Schools. “Students continue to struggle with mental health concerns. The sooner that a parent or caregiver can recognize that a student is dealing with a mental health concern, the sooner that student can receive support through the many resources schools and the community have available.” Hughes said.

“If we partner together to take steps, even small steps, these can have a big impact on our children’s well-being and mental health,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.