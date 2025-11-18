Carilion Roanoke Memorial Opens Expanded Emergency Department Waiting Room

The newly renovated Emergency Department (ED) waiting room at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is now open, offering expanded space and improved amenities. It includes a private family consult room for sensitive conversations, a dedicated area for patients in stable condition that maintains privacy, and a vending space. New artwork adds warmth to the environment, creating a more welcoming atmosphere.

Ashlie Ikenberry, Senior Director of the Emergency Department at Roanoke Memorial, shared, “As the largest, most skilled emergency department and trauma team in the region, we are honored to care for our communities during some of their worst days. We are so excited to open the latest expansion to our ED; It will help comfort our patients and their families as soon as they walk through the doors.”

Patients and visitors will continue to use the current ED entrance, with the renovated space providing additional seating.

To ensure uninterrupted care, the original ED remained operational during construction. Since opening the expanded ED in May, teams have increased access to care, meeting increased patient needs and ensuring Southwest Virginia can receive sophisticated Emergency and Trauma care close to home.

To learn more about Carilion’s Emergency Medicine offerings, visit CarilionClinic.org