back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Opens Expanded Emergency Department Waiting Room

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

November 18, 2025

0

The newly renovated Emergency Department (ED) waiting room at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is now open, offering expanded space and improved amenities. It includes a private family consult room for sensitive conversations, a dedicated area for patients in stable condition that maintains privacy, and a vending space. New artwork adds warmth to the environment, creating a more welcoming atmosphere.

Ashlie Ikenberry, Senior Director of the Emergency Department at Roanoke Memorial, shared, “As the largest, most skilled emergency department and trauma team in the region, we are honored to care for our communities during some of their worst days. We are so excited to open the latest expansion to our ED; It will help comfort our patients and their families as soon as they walk through the doors.”

Patients and visitors will continue to use the current ED entrance, with the renovated space providing additional seating.

To ensure uninterrupted care, the original ED remained operational during construction. Since opening the expanded ED in May, teams have increased access to care, meeting increased patient needs and ensuring Southwest Virginia can receive sophisticated Emergency and Trauma care close to home.

To learn more about Carilion’s Emergency Medicine offerings, visit CarilionClinic.org

Previous article
Progressives Urge Assembly to Soak the Rich, But Likely Tax Increases Will Reach Everyone

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Progressives Urge Assembly to Soak the Rich, But Likely Tax Increases Will Reach Everyone

Commentary 0
As a new Democratic Party trifecta looms in Virginia,...

CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

Devotionals 0
How Do You Know If You’re Going To Heaven? “My...

Roanoke Tech Conference Highlights Pediatric Breakthroughs

News 0
Leaders from Children’s National Hospital and the Fralin Biomedical...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.