Virginia Regional Transit Announces Expansion into Roanoke

Virginia Regional Transit is pleased to announce the expansion of its demand response services into Roanoke County. CORTRAN (County of Roanoke Transportation) is available to preapproved, eligible County of Roanoke residents who are either at least 65 years old, or who have a disability, and need transportation to and from destinations within the County of Roanoke, Town of Vinton, City of Salem, and City of Roanoke.

CORTRAN is a curb-to-curb, origin-to-destination rideshare service (not for emergencies or same-day trips) costing $5.00 per one-way ride, payable by credit/debit card or CORTRAN account funds. Limited boarding and exiting assistance is provided. Service is available Monday through Friday from 7:00am – 6:00pm, excluding major holidays.

“Since its founding in 1985, CORTRAN has been a lifeline for Roanoke County seniors and individuals with disabilities and Virginia Regional Transit is thrilled to carry that legacy forward with pride and dedication,” said Phil Thompson, Director of Operations for Virginia Regional Transit.

VRT has established a local Roanoke office, which is staffed by a transit manager, local dispatchers and drivers. “At Virginia Regional Transit, we believe in the power of connection. Our mission for over 35 years has been delivering safe, high-quality, and reliable transportation that not only moves people, but also connects communities, fosters independence, and enriches lives,” said Bruce Simms, VRT’s CEO.

CORTRAN is supported by state and federal funding from the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).

For more information or to schedule a ride, CORTRAN can be reached Monday through Friday, 7:00am – 6:00pm at (540) 776- 7271.