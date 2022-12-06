New Intercity Bus Service to Provide Greater Connectivity Between North Carolina and Virginia
North Carolina State transportation officials have launched a new intercity bus route that is designed to coordinate with Virginia Breeze bus service to better connect North Carolina and Virginia. The new route, known as the Triad-Danville Connector, will begin in Winston-Salem N.C., at the downtown transit center and will make...
The Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour is coming to Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Mon, Sept 15.
(Roanoke, Virginia) Roanoke! The Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour is coming to Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Mon, Sept 15. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is...
Small Business Optimism Surges Again, Reaches Six-Year High
Main Street uncertainty declines further as owners feel more confident following November’s election resultsThe NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose by 3.4 points in...
BOB BROWN: The Cost of Untamed Anger
Frank was my brother-law. When I was a child, I spent a lot of time with Frank and my sister, Christine. Oddly, I was...
Virginia Needs To Protect The Natural Gas Choice in Law
Virginia’s General Assembly is being asked again to protect the use of natural gas and prohibit local government efforts to restrict or ban it...
Winter is Sweetest Season on Moyers Family Farm
By John Markon, Virginia NRCS Public Affairs HIGHTOWN – Ronnie Moyers tells people he’s “in the timber business,” which is about half right. “About 90 percent of our farm’s 600...
RAM Seeking Volunteers for Free, 2-day Healthcare Clinic in Lexington
Call for volunteers for pop-up healthcare clinic coming to Rockbridge County High School in AprilRemote Area Medical – RAM® – a leading nonprofit provider of popup clinics...
Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase To Be Held January 23
Students can meet with dozens of partner businesses to apply for apprenticeshipsThe annual Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase will be held January 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m....
How To Enter 2025 Without Burnout
Burnout feels like riding a bike that’s on fire while you’re on fire, and everything around you is on fire—yet you keep telling yourself, “It’s fine; I just...
RANDY HUFF: Beware Cheaply Gained Wisdom
“Beware cheaply gained wisdom” is an axiom, I'm told, from the 20th century psychological bard Karl Jung, counterpart to the more well-known Freud. Ends...