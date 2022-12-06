back to top
New Intercity Bus Service to Provide Greater Connectivity Between North Carolina and Virginia

North Carolina State transportation officials have launched a new intercity bus route that is designed to coordinate with Virginia Breeze bus service to better connect North Carolina and Virginia. The new route, known as the Triad-Danville Connector, will begin in Winston-Salem N.C., at the downtown transit center and will make...

Roanoke City Engineering Teacher Honored With Nation’s Highest STEM Teaching Award

VA Passenger Rail Authority Selects Construction Partner for Long Bridge-South Package

New River Battalion Tops National Ranking for Second Year

Fralin Institute: Words Activate Hidden Brain Processes Shaping Emotions, Decisions and Behavior

Youngkin Applauds VEC’s Transformation and Accomplishments During Visit

The Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour is coming to Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Mon, Sept 15.

(Roanoke, Virginia) Roanoke! The Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour is coming to Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Mon, Sept 15. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is...

The Roanoke History / O. Winston Link Museum To Be Open on Saturdays

UVA Discovery Could Create New Opportunity For Vision Loss Prevention

Ferrum College to Showcase “You Caught Me Dancing”

VA Museum of Fine Arts Appoints New Curator of Decorative Arts

Small Business Optimism Surges Again, Reaches Six-Year High

Main Street uncertainty declines further as owners feel more confident following November’s election resultsThe NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose by 3.4 points in...

Registration Now Open for the 11th Annual GAUNTLET

How a New State Panel Might Take Control of Local Zoning Permits for Solar Farms

BOB BROWN: The Cost of Untamed Anger

Frank was my brother-law.  When I was a child, I spent a lot of time with Frank and my sister, Christine.  Oddly, I was...

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Is Elon Musk A Crypto Nazi?

RANDY HUFF: What is a Thing, Really?

RANDY HUFF: Reciprocity

FRED FIRST: Quietude and The Peace of Winters Past

BOB BROWN: Restorative Sleep

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Will Biden’s White House Physician Need A Presidential Pardon?

Virginia Needs To Protect The Natural Gas Choice in Law

Virginia’s General Assembly is being asked again to protect the use of natural gas and prohibit local government efforts to restrict or ban it...

What Have Leftist Lawfarers Learned?

Poll Shows Near Unanimous Support for Greater School Accountability

Can Teen Athletes Stay A Step Ahead of Torn ACLs?

Outside Study Confirms Natural Gas Needed to Run Data Centers

96 Years Young, Holocaust Survivor Ben Lesser Is Living A Life That Matters  

Virginia Needs New Electoral Voting System

Winter is Sweetest Season on Moyers Family Farm

By John Markon, Virginia NRCS Public Affairs HIGHTOWN – Ronnie Moyers tells people he’s “in the timber business,” which is about half right. “About 90 percent of our farm’s 600...
RAM Seeking Volunteers for Free, 2-day Healthcare Clinic in Lexington

Call for volunteers for pop-up healthcare clinic coming to  Rockbridge County High School in AprilRemote Area Medical – RAM® – a leading nonprofit provider of popup clinics...
Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase To Be Held January 23

Students can meet with dozens of partner businesses to apply for apprenticeshipsThe annual Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase will be held January 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m....
How To Enter 2025 Without Burnout

Burnout feels like riding a bike that’s on fire while you’re on fire, and everything around you is on fire—yet you keep telling yourself, “It’s fine; I just...

RANDY HUFF: Beware Cheaply Gained Wisdom

“Beware cheaply gained wisdom” is an axiom, I'm told, from the 20th century psychological bard Karl Jung, counterpart to the more well-known Freud. Ends...

RANDY HUFF: Even Empathy Can Undermine When Offered In Extremes

DEVOTIONAL: Risks of Looking Back

DEVOTIONAL: Comparisons, The Thief Of Joy

DEVOTIONAL: Self-Control

DEVOTIONAL: Gentleness

DEVOTIONAL: Faithfulness

DEVOTIONAL: Goodness

DEVOTIONAL: Kindness

